Cherrystone’s Oct. 3 New York City auction features full sheets and panes

This full pane of 50 of the 1930 United States $2.60 Graf Zeppelin issue will be offered in one lot with the 65¢ and $1.30 Graf Zeppelin stamps in full panes in the Oct. 3 Cherrystone auction of The New Amsterdam Collection of United States Sheets.

By Michael Baadke

Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers will hold a public auction Oct. 3 that consists mostly of sheets and full panes of classic United States stamps.

The auction, titled The New Amsterdam Collection of United States Sheets, will take place at the Cherrystone galleries in New York City.

The dollar-value Columbians of 1893 are represented in blocks of four, as are a few of the 1898 Trans-Mississippi issue and others.

The 77-lot auction does include a full pane of 50 of the 1898 $1 black Trans-Mississippi stamp commonly known by its vignette title, “Western Cattle in Storm” (Scott 292).

Only three full panes of the $1 black Trans-Mississippi stamp, often described as the most beautiful U.S. stamp ever issued, are known, according to Cherrystone.

The example in this sale includes top and bottom imprint and plate No. 606 blocks of six, “sensibly hinge reinforced around edges and some strengthened separations,” neither involving the plate blocks.

Citing a catalog value of $316,200, Cherrystone has the pane listed with an estimate of $90,000.

The earliest issues in the sale include a full sheet of 12 of the 1846 5¢ and 10¢ postmaster’s provisional stamps from Providence, R.I. (Scott 10X1-10X2).

Panes of stamps from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition and the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition are listed as complete sets in one lot, as are the 22 panes of 100 comprising the full set of 1929 Kansas-Nebraska overprints.

The first six U.S. airmail stamps are offered as six individual lots in complete sheets of 100 (Scott C1-C6), and the three panes of 50 of the 1930 Graf Zeppelin issues (C13-C15) are offered together in a single lot.

The auction can be viewed on the Cherrystone website, with online bidding options available. For additional information contact Cherrystone Auctions, 119 W. 57th St., Suite 316, New York, NY 10019.

