Cherrystone’s Sept. 5-6 sale includes Lady McLeod cover

May 1, 2021, 3 PM

This letter from San Fernando, Trinidad, to Port of Spain, franked with the blue Lady McLeod stamp, is offered in the Sept. 5-6 Cherrystone auction in New York City.

By Michael Baadke

The privately issued blue Lady McLeod stamp carried mail in Trinidad aboard a steamer traveling between Port of Spain and San Fernando. A scarce letter franked with the 1847 lithographed stamp is featured in the Sept. 5-6 sale of Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers in New York City.

The auction of stamps and postal history of the world includes United States, Great Britain and the British Commonwealth, along with large lots and collections.

For additional information visit www.cherrystoneauctions.com, or contact Cherrystone Auction Galleries, 119 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019.