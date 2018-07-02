Auctions
Cherrystone’s Sept. 5-6 sale includes Lady McLeod cover
By Michael Baadke
The privately issued blue Lady McLeod stamp carried mail in Trinidad aboard a steamer traveling between Port of Spain and San Fernando. A scarce letter franked with the 1847 lithographed stamp is featured in the Sept. 5-6 sale of Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers in New York City.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The auction of stamps and postal history of the world includes United States, Great Britain and the British Commonwealth, along with large lots and collections.
For additional information visit www.cherrystoneauctions.com, or contact Cherrystone Auction Galleries, 119 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction