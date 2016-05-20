Sep 2, 2016, 5 AM

By Michael Baadke

A two-day public auction by Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers of New York City will take place Sept. 20-21. The auction will include United States and worldwide stamps and covers, large lots and collections.

An unusual error from Indochina is featured in the Tuesday morning session. The horizontal pair of the 1892 75-centime deep violet on orange Navigation and Commerce stamp (Scott 19) includes an inverted imprint of “INDO-CHINE” in carmine on the right-hand stamp (19a).

The Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 lists the stamp with the inverted name at $7,500. That Scott value is printed in italics to indicate that valuing this error accurately can be challenging.

This pair with the error stamp, accompanied by a 2006 Francois Feldman certificate, is estimated by Cherrystone at $6,000.

The Tuesday afternoon session will offer more than 300 lots of Great Britain and British Commonwealth, including an unused (without gum) example of the 1840 1-penny black Official stamp (Scott O1), with margins on all sides. This near twin of the famous Penny Black regular postage stamp (Scott 1) is identified by the letters V and R in the respective upper corners, as opposed to the modified Maltese Cross found in the upper corners of the Penny Black.

The Official stamp, with a 1975 BPA certificate, is offered with an estimate of $15,000 against its Scott catalog value of $35,000.

A diverse selection of worldwide postal history includes an 1857 three-color franking from Sweden to London (Sweden Scott 2, 4 and 5), an 1861 four-color franking from Denmark to Anvers (Antwerp), Belgium (Denmark Scott 3, 6, 7, and 8), and many other attractive covers.

The auction catalog is available online, or contact Cherrystone Auctions, 119 W. 57th St., Suite 316, New York, NY 10019.