Chicagopex 2020 exhibiting prospectus, application now available

Apr 20, 2020, 8 AM

The Chicago Philatelic Society will present its Chicagopex show Nov. 20-22 at the Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd., Itasca, Ill.

By Linn’s Staff

Prospective Chicagopex exhibitors are invited to submit applications for the 2020 show to philatelic exhibiting chairman Tim Wait. Exhibitors are encouraged to apply early while frames remain available.

The 2020 prospectus and application are available on the show website.

The exhibition jury includes the following judges: Darrell Ertzberger (chair), Nancy Clark, Liz Hisey, Kathy Johnson, Seija-Ritta Laasko, Mike Ley, Jerry Miller, Stephen Reinhard and Pat Walker.

The show will include a bourse (sales area) of more than 75 dealers, plus the United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration; an exhibition of more than 280 frames of philatelic material; and a philatelic literature competition. In addition there will be a youth booth with free stamps and supplies.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner at Chicagopex will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 12-15, 2021.

Chicagopex 2020 also will host the single-frame Champion of Champions competition.

