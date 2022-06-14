Chicagopex exhibiting prospectus available

Jun 23, 2022, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Prospective exhibitors for the Nov. 18-20 Chicagopex stamp show are invited to submit applications for the philatelic exhibition as well as the literature competition.

The Chicago Philatelic Society will present this stamp show at the Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd., Itasca, Ill. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking will be free.

Show organizers expect more than 280 frames of philatelic material to be on display. The year 2022 also marks the 54th anniversary of the show’s philatelic literature competition, which accepts almost all forms of philatelic literature.

The prospectus and application for these competitions are available on the show’s website.

Additionally, Chicagopex is co-hosting Ameristamp Expo with the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors. This event includes the single-frame Champion of Champions competition of the top single-frame exhibits from World Series of Philately shows around the United States held during the prior year.

Ameristamp Expo also features the annual AAPE single-frame team competition.

The show bourse is expected to host about 75 dealers from the United States and Europe. The U.S. Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration also plan to attend. In addition there will be a booth for youth and beginners.

Two specialty societies plan to convene at Chicagopex: the Rossica Society for Russian Philately and the Mexico-Elmhurst Philatelic Society International.

The Chicago Philatelic Society, the Germany Philatelic Society Chapter No. 5 and the Illinois Postal History Society also plan to meet during the show. Meetings are free and open to the public.

A catered awards banquet will take place Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and more information can be found on the show’s website.

Attendees are asked to contact the show hotel at 630-773-4000 to make reservations. Mention Chicagopex for the special room rate.

