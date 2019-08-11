Chicagopex Nov. 22-24 in Itasca, Ill., near Chicago

Oct 24, 2019, 12 PM

The Chicago Philatelic Society will present its Chicagopex show Nov. 22-24 at the Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, Ill.

By Linn’s Staff

The Chicago Philatelic Society will present its Chicagopex show Nov. 22-24 at the Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd., Itasca, Ill.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will include a bourse (sales area) of more than 75 dealers, plus the United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration; an exhibition of nearly 300 frames of philatelic material; and a philatelic literature competition. In addition, there will be a youth booth with free stamps and supplies.

Five groups will hold conventions at Chicagopex: the India Study Circle for Philately, Lithuania Philatelic Society, Polonus Polish Philatelic Society, Rossica Society, and Ukrainian Philatelic and Numismatic Society.

Each group will present special exhibits of stamps and postal history as well as conduct meetings open to the public.

On Friday at noon, Scott Tiffney, director of information services for the American Philatelic Research Library, will give a presentation on how to conduct digital research using the APRL holdings.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, Susan Smith, the Winton M. Blount Research Chair at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, will speak on “Researching Postal History Collections in Washington, D.C.”

On Saturday morning, the American Philatelic Society’s committee for national exhibits and judging will present a session titled “Enhancing the Joy of Creating and Judging Exhibits.”

The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will present an open forum on exhibiting Saturday afternoon.

The following groups also will meet at the show: the Chicago Philatelic Society and Germany Philatelic Society chapter No. 5 on Saturday, and the Illinois Postal History Society and Scandinavian Collectors Club Chicago chapter on Sunday.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner at Chicagopex will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 20-23, 2020.

The Chicagopex single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 20-22, 2020.

The catered awards banquet will be held Saturday night. Tickets must be purchased in advance ($60 each). See the Chicagopex website for the reservation form and further information on the show.

Show attendees are asked to contact the hotel (on the hotel website, 630-773-4000, or Westin reservations at 866-716-8104) to make reservations. Mention Chicagopex for the special room rate.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter