Children under 16 not allowed at June 18 Sun Science first-day ceremony

Jun 14, 2021, 9 AM

Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed to attend the June 18 first-day ceremony for the 10 United States Sun Science stamps. The change, announced June 14, is due to COVID-19 restrictions.

By Linn’s Staff

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, children under the age of 16 will not be allowed to attend the first-day ceremony for the 10 United States Sun Science stamps that will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Friday, June 18, at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Visitor Center, 8800 Greenbelt Belt Road, in Greenbelt, Md.

Briana Horton, protocol officer and public affairs specialist for the Goddard Space Flight Center, made the announcement in a June 14 email obtained by Linn’s Stamp News.

“Since we moved the ceremony onto Goddard campus, we have been working with the Protective Services Division to make sure we are following all of the protocols and security procedures necessary to make the experience a great one for all of the guests and staff,” Horton said.

“Due to the pandemic, we have been instructed that we cannot bring anyone under the age of 16 years old onto campus due to COVID restrictions as a safety precaution. Anyone 16 years or older can attend,” she said.

Those who planned on bringing a guest under the age of 16 should contact Horton by noon Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, June 15, to make other arrangements. Her email address is briana.e.horton@nasa.gov.

Full coverage of the forthcoming Sun Science stamps, which will be issued in a pane of 20, was published on page 1 of the June 14 Linn’s.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter