A stamp set to look for if you want to start collecting Chile

The 1895 set of 12 Chilean Christopher Columbus postage due stamps (Scott J19-J30) is a good buy in unused original gum condition at the 2017 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 value of $78.50.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Collector interest in Latin America is strong and it remains one of the more active stamp markets. Chile occupies a long, narrow strip of land on the western coast of South America, between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Chile enjoys a vibrant free-market economy with mining in the north, a booming wine industry in the coastal valleys, farming and agriculture to the south, and fishing along the coast.

A good set to look for is the 1895 set of 12 red on yellow paper Christopher Columbus postage due stamps (Scott J19-J30). This set is also popular with classic and topical collectors. The 2017 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set in unused original gum condition at $78.50, and it is a good buy at that price. Because these stamps were printed in sheets of 100 containing all 12 denominations, vertical se-tenant pairs of different denominations exist. They generally sell for about double of the price of the single stamps.

