China Qi Baishi souvenir sheet is great buy in unpredictable market

Jan 27, 2022

The People’s Republic of China 1980 $2 souvenir sheet of one stamp showing Qi Baishi’s painting of a hyacinth (Scott 1573) is in strong demand and selling for $250 to $300 in mint, never-hinged condition.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

To paraphrase Winston Churchill, the market for stamps issued by the People’s Republic of China is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.

Some items from China are smoking hot, while others that are similarly valued are stone cold. No yearly or less frequently published catalog can hope to keep up with the unpredictable market fluctuations.

In general, at least for the moment, demand for stamps issued after the mid-1980s is weak, although there are exceptions even for those. You must follow auction and online prices, or be directly connected to the market in China, to have any hope of staying current with the market.

In 1980, China issued a set of 16 Qi Baishi Paintings stamps (Scott 1557-1572) and a souvenir sheet of one $2 Hyacinth stamp (1573). The Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the souvenir sheet in mint, never-hinged condition at $240.

The souvenir sheet is in strong demand. You can expect to pay $250 to $300 for it. It would be a great buy at the lower end of that price range.

