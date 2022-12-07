China Stamp Society joins Boston 2026

Mar 10, 2023, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The China Stamp Society plans to participate in the Boston 2026 World Expo and hold its annual convention at the show, Thomas M. Fortunato, public relations chair for Boston 2026, said in a March 3 press release.

“We are happy organizations continue to choose our exhibition as their society’s destination of choice for meetings and conventions,” Boston 2026 president Yamil Kouri said. “An additional thanks to those, including the CSS, that are able to financially support us as well.”

According to H. James Maxwell, show liaison and editor of the China Stamp Society’s award-winning publication the China Clipper, the society will hold seminars in addition to its convention at the show.

The China Stamp Society is the world’s largest English-speaking philatelic society specializing in China and related regions, including Hong Kong, Macao, Manchukuo, Tibet, Shanghai and the Treaty Ports, foreign offices in China and the Japanese occupation of China.

Formed in 1936, the society is the oldest affiliate of the American Philatelic Society. More information on the China Stamp Society is available online.

Groups interested in a society table or meeting space at Boston 2026 are encouraged to contact society chair Mark Schwartz by email as soon as possible.

Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details and instructions to sign up for email updates can be found on the expo’s website and via the expo’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter