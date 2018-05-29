China treasure in Cherrystone auction

May 3, 2021, 12 AM

Cherrystone Auctions of New York City is offering China’s rare 1922 2¢-on-3¢ blue green Junk stamp with red surcharge inverted (Scott 247a) in its June 12-13 sale.

By Michael Baadke

A stamp known as one of China’s “four treasures of the Republic” will be offered during the June 12-13 auction of United States and worldwide stamps and postal history by Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers of New York City.

Fewer than 20 examples are known of the 1922 2¢-on-3¢ blue green Junk stamp with the red surcharge inverted (Scott 247a), and this example is described by Cherrystone as well centered and displaying a deep bright color, “very fine and fresh with original customary flat and dried gum, apparently n.h. [never hinged], with 2009 Pascal Scheller certificate.”

A full selection of U.S. classic and modern issues also includes rare unused inverts.

An example of the 1901 4¢ deep red brown and black Pan-American Exposition stamp with center inverted (Scott 296a) is described as nicely centered, without the “Specimen” handstamp.

A single stamp of the famous “CIA” invert, the 1979 $1 Rush Lamp and Candle Holder stamp with the intaglio brown inverted (Scott 1610c), is also available in this auction.

And another modern invert, the 1992 29¢ Stock Exchange Bicentennial issue with black inverted (2630c), is offered as a margin block of four with additional inverted vignettes in the margin.

The worldwide selection includes a collection of Israel formed by Robert J. Cohen, Guatemala and Mexico Civil War issues from the Robert T. Lee collection, and much more.

Auction details are available online, or contact Cherrystone Auctions, 119 W. 57th St., Suite 316, New York, NY 10019.