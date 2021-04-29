Year of the Monkey, Botanical Art stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

Apr 29, 2021, 4 AM

The Chinese New Year - Year of the Monkey stamp (No. 5057) is among the new U.S. stamps to receive a Scott number.

The following Scott numbers have been assigned to recently issued United States stamps.

Scott Number Description

5036 (49c) Quilled Paper Heart

a. Imperforate

5039 10c Red Pears coil

5040 $6.45 La Cueva del Indio

a. Imperforate

5041 $22.95 Columbia River Gorge

a. Imperforate

5042 (49c) Botanical Art – Corn Lilies

5043 (49c) Botanical Art – Tulips

5044 (49c) Botanical Art – Tulips

5045 (49c) Botanical Art – Dahlias

5046 (49c) Botanical Art – Stocks

5047 (49c) Botanical Art – Roses

5048 (49c) Botanical Art – Japanese Irises

5049 (49c) Botanical Art – Tulips

5050 (49c) Botanical Art – Petunias

5051 (49c) Botanical Art – Jonquils

a. Block of 10, #5042-5051

b. Convertible booklet pane of 10, #5042-5052

c. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5042-5051

d. Imperforate block of 10

e. Imperforate booklet pane of 20

5052 (49c) Flag coil stamp, with microprinted “USPS” to right of pole under flag, serpentine die cut 11 vert.

5053 (49c) Flag coil stamp, with microprinted “USPS” on second white flag stripe, serpentine die cut 9½ vert.

5054 (49c) Flag booklet stamp, with microprinted “USPS” to right of pole under flag, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides

a. Convertible booklet pane of 10

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5055 (49c) Flag booklet stamp, with microprinted “USPS” on second white flag stripe, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5056 (49c) Richard Allen

a. Imperforate

5057 (49c) Chinese New Year – Year of the Monkey

a. Imperforate

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Mar. 21, 2016, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

