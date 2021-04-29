US Stamps
Year of the Monkey, Botanical Art stamps receive Scott catalog numbers
The following Scott numbers have been assigned to recently issued United States stamps.
Scott Number Description
5036 (49c) Quilled Paper Heart
a. Imperforate
5039 10c Red Pears coil
5040 $6.45 La Cueva del Indio
a. Imperforate
5041 $22.95 Columbia River Gorge
a. Imperforate
5042 (49c) Botanical Art – Corn Lilies
5043 (49c) Botanical Art – Tulips
5044 (49c) Botanical Art – Tulips
5045 (49c) Botanical Art – Dahlias
5046 (49c) Botanical Art – Stocks
5047 (49c) Botanical Art – Roses
5048 (49c) Botanical Art – Japanese Irises
5049 (49c) Botanical Art – Tulips
5050 (49c) Botanical Art – Petunias
5051 (49c) Botanical Art – Jonquils
a. Block of 10, #5042-5051
b. Convertible booklet pane of 10, #5042-5052
c. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5042-5051
d. Imperforate block of 10
e. Imperforate booklet pane of 20
5052 (49c) Flag coil stamp, with microprinted “USPS” to right of pole under flag, serpentine die cut 11 vert.
5053 (49c) Flag coil stamp, with microprinted “USPS” on second white flag stripe, serpentine die cut 9½ vert.
5054 (49c) Flag booklet stamp, with microprinted “USPS” to right of pole under flag, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides
a. Convertible booklet pane of 10
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20
5055 (49c) Flag booklet stamp, with microprinted “USPS” on second white flag stripe, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides
a. Convertible booklet pane of 20
5056 (49c) Richard Allen
a. Imperforate
5057 (49c) Chinese New Year – Year of the Monkey
a. Imperforate
All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Mar. 21, 2016, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
Connect with Linn's Stamp News:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction