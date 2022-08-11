Chirakiti elected president of FIP

Aug 18, 2022, 2 PM

During the Aug. 4-9 Indonesia 2022 World Stamp Championship, the International Federation of Philately (FIP) elected the following individuals to its board of directors (left to right): Abdulla Khoory, Peter Suhadolc, Aldo Samame y Samame, Prakob Chirakiti, Reinaldo Macedo, Richard Tan and Yigal Nathaniel. Chirakiti is the newly elected president of the FIP. Image courtesy of Federation of European Philatelic Associations.

By Linn’s Staff

Prakob Chirakiti of Thailand has been elected president of the International Federation of Philately (FIP). Chirakiti’s term runs from 2022 to 2026.

The results of the FIP’s election for its board of directors were published in an Aug. 9 press release on the website of the Federation of European Philatelic Associations.

The election took place during the 76th FIP Congress at the Indonesia 2022 World Stamp Championship held Aug. 4-9 in Jakarta. The exhibition, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also elected to the FIP board were Reinaldo Macedo of Brazil (vice president for America, 2022-24 term), Yigal Nathaniel of Israel (vice president for Europe, 2022-24), Richard Tan of Singapore (vice president for Asia, 2022-26), Aldo Samame y Samame of Peru (director for America, 2022-24), Peter Suhadolc of Slovenia (director for Europe, 2022-24) and Abdulla Khoory of United Arab Emirates (director for Asia, 2022-26).

“Because of the postponement of the elections in 2020, the Vice-Presidents and Directors for America and Europe were elected for a half-term or two years (2022-24), to ensure that the ordinary intervals and terms of office can be observed again from the 77th Congress onwards,” the press release said.

