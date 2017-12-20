US Stamps
These Christmas seals served as postage
U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner
Since the birth of Christmas seals in 1907, their use in place of a postage stamp on mailed letters and postcards had been a problem for the U.S. Postal Service and its predecessor, the Post Office Department.
The example shown here is from 1940 on a postcard canceled in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Someone at the Winston-Salem post office noticed the Christmas seal on the card and assessed 1¢ postage due to be collected upon delivery.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
It is not surprising that some people would make the mistake of using Christmas seals as postage because the National Tuberculosis Association suggested that users of the seals donate a penny a piece. Those pennies added up. In 1940, the money raised from Christmas seals came to $6.3 million.
If a Christmas seal collector were looking for a serious challenge, finding a seal usage in place of postage for each year since 1907 would certainly qualify.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction