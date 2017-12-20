These Christmas seals served as postage

May 3, 2021, 6 PM

A 1940 United States Christmas seal was used as postage on a postcard. It was not accepted by the Winston-Salem, N.C., post office, and the postcard was assessed 1¢ postage due to be collected upon delivery.

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

Since the birth of Christmas seals in 1907, their use in place of a postage stamp on mailed letters and postcards had been a problem for the U.S. Postal Service and its predecessor, the Post Office Department.

The example shown here is from 1940 on a postcard canceled in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Someone at the Winston-Salem post office noticed the Christmas seal on the card and assessed 1¢ postage due to be collected upon delivery.

It is not surprising that some people would make the mistake of using Christmas seals as postage because the National Tuberculosis Association suggested that users of the seals donate a penny a piece. Those pennies added up. In 1940, the money raised from Christmas seals came to $6.3 million.

If a Christmas seal collector were looking for a serious challenge, finding a seal usage in place of postage for each year since 1907 would certainly qualify.