Here are some Cinderella mysteries for your holiday consumption

Apr 29, 2021, 7 AM

These two Christmas-related cinderellas — stamplike labels that pay no postage — are undated. The label on the left inscribed “Father Christmas” is unattributed as well. The one of the right is from Haverty’s. The author of the column would welcome more i

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

The fascinating world of cinderella philately — stamp­like labels that pay no postage — includes Christmas-related material. Two labels that have come across my desk during the last year are shown nearby.

The first likely dates back to the 1800s and purports to depict “Father Christmas.” He has a full beard and wears a holly wreath on his head. Compared to today’s Santa Claus, he is fairly skinny.

The second label is undated, but is of a more recent vintage than the first. It depicts a more traditional version of Santa Claus and is inscribed “Haverty’s Christmas Savings Stamps.”

Havertys is a furniture emporium that advertises “Stylish Furniture For Every Room.” The company was founded in 1885, starting with a single store in Atlanta, Ga. Havertys now is one of the top furniture retailers in the south and central United States with more than 100 locations.

If you can provide information to better identify either the Father Christmas or Haverty’s label, drop me a note at John Hotchner, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125 or by or by email.