Civil War Philatelic Society presentations at Balpex

Aug 16, 2022, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Civil War Philatelic Society will hold its annual convention at Balpex, which will take place Sept. 2-4 at the Delta Baltimore Hunt Valley Inn, 245 Shawan Road, in Hunt Valley, Md.

The society also is sponsoring several presentations at the show.

On Friday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m., Dan Telep will present “The Civil War: A Postal System Divided,” followed by Leonard Hartmann’s 2 p.m. presentation on “The Lithographed Stamps of the Confederate States of America.”

On Saturday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m., Frank Crown will discuss “Edward H. Cushing: His Express and the Mail.” At 3 p.m., Tom Paone and Lynn Heidelbaugh will present “Between Home and Front: Civil War Letters of the Walters Family.”

The presentation by Paone and Heidelbaugh will feature a variety of documents and covers in the Walters’ family collection, which is held at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum.

The title of the presentation matches that of a new book edited by Paone and Heidelbaugh. The book uses letters in the collection to provide a glimpse into the lives of Pvt. David Walters of the 5th Indiana Cavalry and his wife, Rachel.

The exchange of correspondence between David on the front line and Rachel on the home front gives a perspective that is not often seen, according to the synopsis on the back cover of the book.

Paone and Heidelbaugh work for the Smithsonian Institution: Paone for the National Air and Space Museum and Heidelbaugh for the National Postal Museum.

For more information about the Civil War Philatelic Society, visit its website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter