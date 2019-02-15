Cleveland area’s March Party stamp show

Mar 7, 2019, 8 AM

Scott catalog editors will debut the new 17th edition of the Scott Catalogue of Errors on U.S. Postage Stamps during a presentation at the March Party stamp show.

By Linn’s Staff

The Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will host its March Party stamp exhibition, the largest annual event in Ohio for stamp and postal history collectors, Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17 at the Holiday Inn Cleveland-Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The bourse (sales area) will include approximately 40 dealers offering a wide range of philatelic material available for sale, including stamps, covers, postcards, and related literature and supplies.

The United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration will have postal stations at the show. The UNPA will host a first-day ceremony on March 15 at noon for three new definitive stamps.

In addition, Amos Media Co. (Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs) will have a table at the show and will conduct several presentations, including a launch event for the 17th edition of the Scott Catalogue of Errors on U.S. Postage Stamps. Other presentations will look at dollar-sign stamps, collecting used U.S. stamps, and methods of mail transportation.

The show also will feature the annual meeting of the Ohio Postal History Society.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, members of the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will provide free evaluations of stamp collections as a service to the public. Also, club members will be available throughout the show to answer questions about stamp collecting.

The March Party is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The grand-award winner of the exhibition will qualify for the APS Champion of Champions competition to be held at Stampshow 2019 in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 1-4.

The 150-frame exhibition at Garfield-Perry includes single-frame and multiframe exhibits. The awards banquet is Friday at 7 p.m. at the show hotel. The dinner speaker is Jay Bigalke, editor-in-chief of Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs. Tickets are available at the show through noon Friday.

For a detailed schedule, visit the show website online at www.garfieldperry.org.

