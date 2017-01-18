US Stamps
Hillary Clinton, Anderson Cooper confirmed guests at de la Renta ceremony
By Michael Baadke
The United States Postal Service has confirmed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be a guest speaker at the first-day ceremony for the new forever stamp commemorating fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.
The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Feb. 16, in Vanderbilt Hall East at Grand Central Terminal in New York City.
Joining Clinton at the ceremony will be journalist and author Anderson Cooper; Alexander L. Bolen, chief executive officer of Oscar de la Renta; USPS vice president of corporate communications Janice D. Walker; and Anna Wintour, artist director of Conde Nast and editor in chief of Vogue.
The Postal Service notes that there will be no autographing session following the ceremony.
Linn’s Stamp News reported Jan. 18 that The New York Times had named Clinton as a guest at the upcoming ceremony, which the Postal Service confirmed on Jan. 27.
