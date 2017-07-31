Coast-to-coast eclipse postmarks include ‘landfall’ marking in Oregon

Apr 30, 2021, 7 AM

A postmark identifying Lincoln City, Ore., as the “landfall” location for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.

Seven phases of the total eclipse of the sun are depicted in this postmark that will be used in 77 locations in this week’s listings.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

The total solar eclipse sweeping across the United States Aug. 21 is the theme for numerous pictorial cancels in this week’s listings, including the example pictured here from Lincoln City, Ore., where the eclipse will first appear on the West Coast.

Additional eclipse postmarks were listed previously, and more are expected in the next Postmark Pursuit.

To obtain the “Landfall” postmark, address your request to:

LINCOLN CITY, OR Station, Postmaster, 1501 SE East Devils Lake Road, Lincoln City, OR 97367-9998, Aug. 21.

The following cancels are also available.

PRECANCEL STAMP SOCIETY CONVENTION Station, Postmaster, 381 Billtown Road, Louisville, KY 40299-9998, Aug. 9. (“Louisville KY 40299” reproduced in style of a precancel, in stamp frame, circular date stamp at left).

SHARK Station, Postmaster, 7001 S. Central Ave., Room 337, Los Angeles, CA 90052-9998, Aug. 10. (Shark.)

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Station, Customer Relations Coordinator, 2200 Orange Ave., No. 234, Cleveland, OH 44101-9998, Aug. 11. (Electric guitar, drumsticks, “Americover.”)

WONDER WOMAN Station, Postmaster, 1251 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine, TX 76051-9998, Aug. 11. (Wonder Woman insignia, “Wonder Woman.”)

MILTON 225 YEARS STRONG Station, Postmaster, 1 Front St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020-9998, Aug. 12. (Wheel landmark, “1792-2017.”)

AVIATION HALL OF FAME Station, Customer Relations Coordinator, 2200 Orange Ave., No. 234, Cleveland, OH 44101-9998, Aug. 12. (Flying biplane, “Americover.”)

REMEMBRANCE DAY Station, Postmaster, 1921 Bronson St., Peninsula, OH 44264-9998, Aug. 12. (Girl with pigtails, cow, “Honoring Farmers.”)

CENTENNIAL ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998 Boyne City, MI 49712-9998, Aug. 12. (Antique fire truck, “1917,” “American LaFrance Fire Truck.”)

250th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 767 U.S. Route 10, Lempster, NJ 03605-9998, Aug. 12. (Lempster meetinghouse, “Town of Lempster, Est. 1767.”)

ERIE COUNTY FAIR Station, Postmaster, 5501 Camp Road, Hamburg, NY 14075-9998, Aug. 13. (Ferris wheel, U.S. flag, “178th.”)

HERITAGE DAY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, S. Thomaston, ME 0488-9998, Aug. 13. (Small schoolhouse with flag, “Little Red Schoolhouse, 200, Bicentennial.”)

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME Station, Customer Relations Coordinator, 2200 Orange Ave., No. 234, Cleveland, OH 44101-9998, Aug. 13. (Football, “Americover.”)

JOHN DAY, OR Station, Postmaster, 151 N. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845-9998, Aug. 18. (“Total Eclipse of the Sun,” seven phases of total eclipse.)

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE Station, Postmaster, 1234 Commercial Blvd., Herculaneum, MO, 63048-9998, Aug. 18-21. (Path of eclipse totality through outline map of Missouri.)

FERNBANK SCIENCE CENTER Station, Manager, 3900 Crown Road, Atlanta, GA 30304-9998, Aug. 19. (Eclipse phases, science center insignia.)

CRETE, NE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Crete, NE 68333-9998, Aug. 19 and 21. (“Saline Solar Shadow,” with eclipse diamond ring substituting for the “o” in “Solar.”)

WILBER, NE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Wilber, NE 68465-9998, Aug. 19. (“Saline Solar Shadow,” with eclipse diamond ring substituting for the “o” in “Solar.”)

TOTAL ECLIPSE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Columbia, SC 29223-9998, Aug. 19. (“Solar Eclipse Stamp Show” text between horizontal bars.)

SECRET CITY TOTAL ECLIPSE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Oliver Springs, TN 37840-9998, Aug. 19. (Dark disk, rounded design.)

STATION OF THE TOTAL ECLIPSE, Postmaster, 501 E. Main St., Riverton, WY 82501-9998, Aug. 19. (Text only, in box.)

LAKE SPRING, MO Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lake Spring, MO 65532-9998, Aug. 19. (“Total Eclipse of the Sun,” seven phases of total eclipse.)

The following postmark has been granted a 30-day extension.

LAS VEGAS, NV Station, Postmaster, 1001 East Sunset, Las Vegas, NV 89199-9998. (“Total Eclipse of the Sun,” seven phases of total eclipse.)

The following postmark has been granted a 60-day extension.

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY Station, Postmaster, 101 W. Ramsey St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408-9998, June 21. (“Total Eclipse of the Sun,” seven phases of total eclipse.)

The following 73 locations will feature an Aug. 21 pictorial postmark with the Total Eclipse of the Sun design pictured on this page (TK). The same design is being used for these four postmarks listed previously in this week’s column: Dawson Springs, KY Station (June 21); Las Vegas, NV Station (Aug. 14-21); John Day, OR station (Aug. 18); and Lake Spring, MO Station (Aug. 19).

LITTLE ROCK, AR Station, Postmaster, 600 E. Capitol St., Little Rock, AR 72202-9998.

AMES, IA Station, Postmaster, 525 Kellogg Ave., Ames, IA 50010-9998.

DES MOINES, IA Station, Postmaster, 1165 Second Ave., Des Moines, IA 50318-9998.

ARCO, ID Station, Postmaster, 147 Lost River Ave., Arco, ID 83213-9998.

ASHTON, ID Station, Postmaster, 109 S. Fifth St., Ashton, ID 83420-9998.

CAMBRIDGE, ID Station, Postmaster, 210 N. Superior St., Cambridge, ID 83610-9998.

CASCADE, ID Station, Postmaster, 202 S. Front St., Cascade, ID 83611-9998.

DONNELLY, ID Station, Postmaster, 186 North Main St., Donnelly, ID 83615-9998.

DRIGGS, ID Station, Postmaster, 70 S. Main St., Driggs, ID 83422-9998.

DUBOIS, ID Station, Postmaster, 72 W. Main St., Dubois, ID 83423-9998.

HAMER, ID Station, Postmaster, 2449 E. 2100 North, Hamer, ID 83425-9998.

KING CITY, MO Station, Postmaster, 102 E. Vermont St., King City, MO 64463-9998.

OWENSVILLE, MO Station, Postmaster, 201 W. Lincoln, Owensville, MO 65066-9998.

PLATTSBURG, MO Station, Postmaster, 105 S. Main St., Plattsburg, MO 64477-9998.

SAINTE GENEVIEVE, MO Station, Postmaster, 135 Merchant St., Sainte Genevieve, MO 63670-9998.

WHITEWATER, MO Station, Postmaster, 8742 State Highway A, Whitewater, MO 63785-9998.

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS Station, Postmaster, Box 99665, Jackson, MS 39205-9665.

ANDREWS, NC Station, Postmaster, 12 Chestnut St., Andrews, NC 28901-9998.

CASHIERS, NC Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Cashiers, NC 28717-9998.

HOWE, ID Station, Postmaster, 1531 Highway 33, Howe, ID 83244-9998.

IDAHO CITY, ID Station, Postmaster, 3860 Highway 21, Idaho City, ID 83631-9998.

IDAHO FALLS, ID Station, Postmaster, 605 Fourth St., Idaho Falls, ID 83401-9998.

EAGLE ROCK, ID Station, Postmaster, 875 N. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402-9998.

KETCHUM, ID Station, Postmaster, 151 Fourth St. N., Ketchum, ID 83340-9998.

MACKAY, ID Station, Postmaster, 111 S. Main St., MacKay, ID 83251-9998.

MENAN, ID Station, Postmaster, 3509 E. Menan Lorenzo Highway, Menan, ID 83434-9998.

MIDVALE, ID Station, Postmaster, 85 E. Bridge St., Midvale, ID 83645-9998.

MOORE, ID Station, Postmaster, 3252 W. 3160 North Moore, ID 83255-9998.

PAYETTE, ID Station, Postmaster, 915 Center Ave., Payette, ID 83661-9998.

REXBURG, ID Station, Postmaster, 140 S. Center St., Rexburg, ID 83440-9998

GREENSBORO, NC Station, Postmaster, 2941 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408-9998.

TOPTON, NC Station, Postmaster, 23979 U.S. Highway 19, Topton, NC 28781-9998.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE Station, Postmaster, 508 Central Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410-9998.

ROCHESTER, NY Station, Station Manager, 216 Cumberland St., Rochester, NY 14603-9998.

AURORA, OR Station, Postmaster, 14682 Ottaway Road N.E., Aurora, OR 97002-7002.

BAKER CITY, OR Station, Postmaster, 1550 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814-9998.

DAYVILLE, OR Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Dayville, OR 97825-9998.

DEPOE BAY, OR Station, Postmaster, 486 N. Highway 101, Depoe Bay, OR 97341-9801.

RIGBY, ID Station, Postmaster, 165 S. State St., Rigby, ID 83442-9998.

RIRIE, ID Station, Postmaster, 120 W. Ririe Highway, Ririe, ID 83443-9998.

ROBERTS, ID Station, Postmaster, 2876 E. 650 N., Roberts, ID 83444-9998.

SHELLEY, ID Station, Postmaster, 244 W. Pine St., Shelley, ID 83274-9998.

STANLEY, ID Station, Postmaster, 36 Ace of Diamonds Blvd., Stanley, ID 83278-9998.

SUN VALLEY, ID Station, Postmaster, 100 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley, ID 83353-9998.

TERRETON, ID Station, Postmaster, 1290 E. 1500 North Terreton, ID 83450-9998.

TETONIA, ID Station, Postmaster, 6229 S. Main St., Tetonia, ID 83452-9998.

VICTOR, ID Station, Postmaster, 92 S. Main St., Victor, ID 83455-9998.

WEISER, ID Station, Postmaster, 106 W. Main St., Weiser, ID 83672-9998.

MARION, KS Station, Postmaster, 423 E. Main St., Marion, KS 66861-9998.

DONALD, OR Station, Postmaster, 10751 Main St. NE, Donald, OR 97026-9998.

GERVAIS, OR Station, Postmaster, 380 Douglas Ave., Gervais, OR 97026-9998.

HUBBARD, OR Station, Postmaster, 3016 G St., Hubbard, OR 97032-9998.

MADRAS, OR Station, Postmaster, 73 SE Sixth St., Madras, OR 97741-9998.

MITCHELL, OR Station, Postmaster, 212 W. Main, Mitchell, OR 97750-9998.

PRINEVILLE, OR Station, Postmaster, 155 NE Court St., Prineville, OR 97754-9998.

STAYTON, OR Station, Postmaster, 383 N. Second Ave., Stayton, OR 97383-9998.

UNION, OR Station, Postmaster, 268 S. Main St., Union, OR 97883-9998.

PEABODY, KS Station, Postmaster, 105 W. Second St., Peabody, KS 66866-9998.

CADIZ, KY Station, Postmaster, 72 Lakota Drive, Cadiz, KY 42211-9998.

FAIRVIEW, KY Station, Postmaster, 8489 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fairview, KY 42221-9998.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY Station, Postmaster, 105 S. Main St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240-9998.

PRINCETON, KY Station, Postmaster, 201 W. Washington St., Princeton, KY 42445-9998.

UNION PIER, MI Station, Postmaster, 16201 Red Arlin Highway, Union Pier, MI 49129-9998.

BOONVILLE, MO Station, Postmaster, 526 E. Spring St., Boonville, MO 65233-9998.

BOURBON, MO Station, Postmaster, 218 E. Pine St., Bourbon, MO 65441-9998.

DESOTO, MO Station, Postmaster, 950 Boyd St., Desoto, MO 63020-9998.

FULTON, MO Station, Postmaster, 301 Court St., Fulton, MO 65251-9998.

KANSAS CITY, MO Station, Manager, 30 W. Pershing Road, Suite 112, Kansas City, MO 64108-9712.

UNITY, OR Station, Postmaster, 105 Main St., Unity, OR 97884-5000.

COLUMBIA, SC Station, Postmaster, 1601 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29202-9998.

MCCLELLANVILLE, SC Station, Postmaster, 959 Pinckney St., McClellanville, SC 29458-9998.

ALCOVA, WY Station, Postmaster, 22495 W. Highway 220, Alcova, WY 82620-9998.

THERMOPOLIS, WY Station, Postmaster, 440 Arapahoe St., Thermopolis, WY 82443-9998.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.