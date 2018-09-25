Coca-Cola Christmas: Week’s Most Read

Apr 30, 2021, 12 AM

Four portraits of Santa Claus derived from four paintings commissioned by Coca-Cola for its holiday advertising are featured on the new Sparkling Holidays stamps that will be issued Oct. 11 in a double-sided pane of 20.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Compiling a list of design errors on stamps and more: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner is working on a comprehensive list of U.S. stamp design errors.

4. Johns Hopkins stamp varieties: Inside Linn’s: Also in this issue, a look at British circular delivery stamps and New Zealand's peaks as featured on stamps.

3. New Zealand conducts trial to stop cancellation process: New Zealand Post is trying out new processes to reduce costs, including stopping the cancelling of stamps by processing machines.

2. Tip of the Week: 33¢ Apples stamps: The strips or blocks of four of the United States 2013 33¢ Apples stamps and strips of four of the coil stamps are in demand and well worth $3.30 to $4.

1. It’s a Coca-Cola Christmas on Sparkling Holidays stamp set: The nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps will be issued Oct. 11 and offered as a set of four on a double-sided pane of 20.

