US Stamps
Coca-Cola Christmas: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Compiling a list of design errors on stamps and more: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner is working on a comprehensive list of U.S. stamp design errors.
4. Johns Hopkins stamp varieties: Inside Linn’s: Also in this issue, a look at British circular delivery stamps and New Zealand's peaks as featured on stamps.
3. New Zealand conducts trial to stop cancellation process: New Zealand Post is trying out new processes to reduce costs, including stopping the cancelling of stamps by processing machines.
2. Tip of the Week: 33¢ Apples stamps: The strips or blocks of four of the United States 2013 33¢ Apples stamps and strips of four of the coil stamps are in demand and well worth $3.30 to $4.
1. It’s a Coca-Cola Christmas on Sparkling Holidays stamp set: The nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps will be issued Oct. 11 and offered as a set of four on a double-sided pane of 20.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction