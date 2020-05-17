Collect a postmark for this fabled American ballpark

May 26, 2020, 1 PM

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Even though organized baseball is on hold at the moment, you can still celebrate America’s pastime by obtaining a postmark featuring an iconic baseball stadium.



In honor of the stadium’s 100th anniversary, the cancel pictured here shows the front of Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, N.Y. The small village of Cooperstown is in the central region of the state and is home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The famous location known today as Doubleday Field was once a cow pasture owned by Elihu Phinney. According to its website (www.doubledayfield.com), the field officially opened Sept. 6, 1920, as part of a street fair sponsored by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce intended to raise additional funds to purchase the property from the Phinney family.

The 9,791-seat ball field’s use has changed over time. In addition to hosting high school baseball games and collegiate tournaments, it now hosts the National Baseball Hall of Fame Classic game, which is normally played by major league alumni on Memorial Day weekend. Also hundreds of teams from near and far suit up to play each year, as the field is available to rent from mid-April through Columbus Day weekend.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: DOUBLEDAY FIELD Station, Postmaster, 40 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326-9998, May 23.

