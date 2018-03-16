US Stamps
Collecting the circus: Inside Linn's
By Molly Goad
The April 30 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, April 16. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, April 14. Here are three stories you won't want to miss.
Stamps, postal history and the big top
There's a variety of ways to collect circus mail: stampless covers; covers with specific rail markings; covers with cancellations that track a circus’ progress on a tour; covers with circus cachets or artwork; correspondence related to famous circus owners, such as P.T. Barnum or Adam Forepaugh; items related to different types of circuses (menagerie, oddity shows, ring shows, equestrian and so on). Learn more in this week's issue via the feature by author Jack Trammell.
Kitchen Table Philately: 100 stamps from Belgium
In each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture from BWSM (California). "An advertisement offering 100 stamps from Belgium for $3 could mean so many things," our reviewer writes. Results are included in this issue.
Stamps promote Swiss national exhibition
The United Nations Postal Administration and Swiss Post will each issue stamps May 17, the opening day of Switzerland’s national philatelic exhibition. The two separate issues depict scenes from the show's host city, Lugano, Switzerland.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction