Upright Jenny in post office stamp buy, another USPS increase: Week’s Most Read

Oct 13, 2017, 5 AM

According to the “Certificate of Acknowledgement” sent out by the Postal Service, Murphy’s find is registered as No. 31. News of this find piqued your interest, making it the top post on LSN this week.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Topical African Butterfly stamp set adds a valuable piece to your collection: Issued by Mozambique before it achieved independence, this colorful mint set appeals to topical collectors, adding substance to your collection.

4. What’s new in Linn’s Stamp News? New editor and online survey coming soon: The first semipostal stamp to be issued under the Semipostal Authorization Act will raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. The new semipostal will be issued in November.

3. United States, Canada reveal joint issue for history of ice hockey: The nondenominated (49¢) U.S. forever stamps will be issued in two different formats: in a pane of 20, and in a souvenir sheet of two stamps.

2. U.S. letter rate to increase Jan. 21: The 1¢ letter-rate increase is tied to the approximately 1.9 percent annual rate of inflation, as shown in the Consumer Price Index.

1. Collector finds Jenny ‘treasure among the ordinary’: “After opening the fifth package, there was the right-side-up Jenny,” Don Murphy told Linn’s. “Imagine!”

