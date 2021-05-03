US Stamps
Bloomington Stamp Club doing its part to help hobby thrive
By Colin Sallee
1. Keeping the hobby strong
For the past 20 years, current members of the Bloomington (Ind.) Stamp Club have been serious about their stamps.
Their predecessors date back a bit further.
The Indiana Daily Student reports that the group of stamp enthusiasts has roots that date back to World War II.
“President Mark Goodson’s interest is in postal history, so he collects covers — the trade name for envelopes — more than he collects stamps,” the Indiana Daily Student reports. “He said he’s learned about postal efficiency by reading the postmarks on envelopes from years gone by.”
Goodson, who enjoys and certainly appreciates the work his club is doing, does have one concern: “We don’t have any new blood,” Goodson told the paper. “People just don’t join things the way they used to.”
Read more about how the Bloomington Stamp Club is coping in the 21st century.
2. Top Headlines of 2015
“Revelations of who purchased the world’s most famous stamp, the British Guiana 1856 1¢ Magenta, and the elusive United States upright $2 Jenny Invert pane were among the top stories in 2015 for stamp collecting.”
Read more about the stories that made waves this year.
3. USPS Board of Governors is down to one
A presidential candidate is making news in the stamp hobby.
“Thanks to objections from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the United States Postal Service’s board of governors has dropped to one member.”
4. Connect with Linn's Stamp News
5. Hot topics
Have a quick look at three interesting posts from the last few days on Linns.com:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction