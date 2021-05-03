Bloomington Stamp Club doing its part to help hobby thrive

May 3, 2021, 5 AM

The Bloomington Stamp Club, which was founded during the second World War, is doing its part to keep the philatelic tradition alive.

By Colin Sallee

1. Keeping the hobby strong

For the past 20 years, current members of the Bloomington (Ind.) Stamp Club have been serious about their stamps.

Their predecessors date back a bit further.

The Indiana Daily Student reports that the group of stamp enthusiasts has roots that date back to World War II.

“President Mark Goodson’s interest is in postal history, so he collects covers — the trade name for envelopes — more than he collects stamps,” the Indiana Daily Student reports. “He said he’s learned about postal efficiency by reading the postmarks on envelopes from years gone by.”

Goodson, who enjoys and certainly appreciates the work his club is doing, does have one concern: “We don’t have any new blood,” Goodson told the paper. “People just don’t join things the way they used to.”

Read more about how the Bloomington Stamp Club is coping in the 21st century.

