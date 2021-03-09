Collectors Club of New York celebrating 125th anniversary

Jul 12, 2021, 1 PM

The Collectors Club of New York is marking its 125th anniversary this year with a philatelic festival to be held Nov. 10-11 at its clubhouse at 22 E. 35th Street in New York City.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Collectors Club of New York, and it is planning a two-day philatelic festival Nov. 10-11.

John W. Scott, who started the Scott catalogs and albums, was one of the club’s founding members. Other famous philatelists who were founding members include Hiram Deats, John Luff and Charles Mekeel.

Plans are underway for a single-frame exhibit competition for members at the celebratory event in November. Entries are due by Oct. 13. The exhibits will be on display at the clubhouse at 22 E. 35th Street in New York City during the event.

A celebratory dinner is also being planned for Nov. 11 at the Harvard Club of New York City.

Unrelated to the anniversary, the Collectors Club continues to provide virtual presentations. Two upcoming presentations are titled “U.S. Overrun Country Series: The Flags go to War” by James Mazepa on Aug. 4, and “Delaware Postal History: 1773 to 1847” by Alfredo Frohlich on Aug. 18. Both of these presentations will start at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Past presentations have covered many interesting topics. Recordings of some of them are posted on the website and available after logging in.

For more information on the club, including details on how to become a member, visit online. Annual dues are based on location (within 50 miles of New York City, elsewhere in the United States and overseas).

