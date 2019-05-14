US Stamps
Colopex show June 14 and 15 in Columbus, Ohio
By Linn’s Staff
The Columbus Philatelic Club will present the Colopex stamp show June 14-15 at the St. Andrew-Nugent Parish Hall, 1899 McCoy Road in Columbus, Ohio.
New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission and parking are free.
The show will feature a bourse (sales area) of 24 dealers.
An American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, Colopex will host numerous single-frame and multiframe exhibits, which will be judged by APS-accredited judges.
The multiframe grand-award winner will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow 2019 to be held Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb.
Colopex will recognize exhibitors at an awards breakfast Saturday morning. Tickets are available in advance for $16. For details visit the show website (address below).
The show hotel, Hampton Inn and Suites, 3160 Oletangy Road, Columbus, is offering a special rate of $134 per night.
For more information on Colopex, visit the show website, www.colopex.com.
