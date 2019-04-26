Color-missing error verified on 2001 Pan-American pane: Week's Most Read

May 3, 2019, 10 AM

Three distinct errors were created on this single pane of the 2001 Pan-American Exposition Centennial stamps. A shift of the color intaglio printing resulted in three stamps being produced as color-missing errors. The stamp pane was examined by the Americ

5. Twelve forever stamps picture Wild and Scenic Rivers: The May 21 issue pays tribute to some 200 river segments that make up the Wild and Scenic Rivers System, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

4. Japanese-Canadian team honored on baseball-shaped stamp: Kaye Kaminishi, a third baseman and the last surviving member of the Vancouver Asahi, helped unveil the stamp April 25.

3. Stamp societies band together for presentations: A group of related stamp collecting clubs is working together to assemble a day’s line-up of presentations titled “Philately of the Americas.”

2. Ellsworth Kelly ceremony at artist’s Spencertown studio: The May 31 first-day ceremony for the set of 10 forever stamps commemorating artist Ellsworth Kelly will take place at the artist’s studio in Spencertown, N.Y.

1. Color-missing error verified on 2001 Pan-American pane: A remarkable new United States triple-stamp error has surfaced 18 years after the stamps were issued.



