US Stamps
Color-missing error verified on 2001 Pan-American pane: Week's Most Read
By Linn’s staff
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the headlines below to read the stories.
5. Twelve forever stamps picture Wild and Scenic Rivers: The May 21 issue pays tribute to some 200 river segments that make up the Wild and Scenic Rivers System, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
4. Japanese-Canadian team honored on baseball-shaped stamp: Kaye Kaminishi, a third baseman and the last surviving member of the Vancouver Asahi, helped unveil the stamp April 25.
3. Stamp societies band together for presentations: A group of related stamp collecting clubs is working together to assemble a day’s line-up of presentations titled “Philately of the Americas.”
2. Ellsworth Kelly ceremony at artist’s Spencertown studio: The May 31 first-day ceremony for the set of 10 forever stamps commemorating artist Ellsworth Kelly will take place at the artist’s studio in Spencertown, N.Y.
1. Color-missing error verified on 2001 Pan-American pane: A remarkable new United States triple-stamp error has surfaced 18 years after the stamps were issued.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction