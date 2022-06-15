World Stamps
Colorful and attractive set of three Reunion airmail stamps is a bit overvalued
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Reunion is a large volcanic island in the Indian Ocean 109 miles southwest of Mauritius and 590 miles east of Madagascar.
It was uninhabited when it was discovered by the Portuguese in the 16th century. Colonization began in the 17th century, and today the island is home to more than 869,000 people.
The population is of mixed ethnicity descended from colonists, slaves, and workers brought from Europe (mainly France), Africa, India, Madagascar and China. The population is 85 percent Christian (mostly Roman Catholic), 7 percent Hindu and 2 percent Muslim.
Reunion was originally named Ile de Bourbon for the French royal dynasty. During the French Revolution, the name was changed to Reunion (which means “assembly” in French). It was briefly renamed Bonaparte in 1806 and then reverted to Bourbon in 1810.
With the overthrow of King Louis Philippe I of France in 1848, the name was permanently changed back to Reunion. Today Reunion is an overseas department and region of France.
Reunion issued its own stamps from 1852 until Jan. 1, 1975, when they were superseded by the stamps of France. Stamps of Reunion are popular with collectors of France and area.
One of the most colorful and attractive Reunion issues is the airmail set of three stamps (Scott C32-C34) issued March 24, 1947. The Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set at $49 in mint, never-hinged condition.
The set is a bit overvalued in the catalog and is a good buy in mint, never-hinged condition at around $25. A lightly hinged set would be a good buy at about $15.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World StampsJun 28, 2022, 6 PM
Armenian stamp honors Nobel laureate living in California
-
US StampsJun 28, 2022, 2 PM
Quintet of U.S. forever stamps strums mariachi music July 15 in Albuquerque
-
US StampsJun 28, 2022, 1 PM
July cartoon caption contest focuses on Declaration of Independence
-
AuctionsJun 28, 2022, 12 PM
New U.S. 13¢ Talking Pictures color-omitted error in July 12-14 Cherrystone auction