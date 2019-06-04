World Stamps
Colorful crown of flowers graces new stamp from Latvia
New Stamps of the World by Denise McCarty
Just in time for the summer solstice, Latvia issued a €0.50 self-adhesive stamp June 13 shaped like the crown of flowers traditionally worn at its midsummer festivals, Ligo and Jani.
Designed by Girts Griva, this stamp also shows a crown “woven from various flowers found in Latvian meadows,” according to Latvian Post.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction