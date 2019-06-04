Colorful crown of flowers graces new stamp from Latvia

Jun 20, 2019, 7 AM

A new stamp from Latvia shows a floral crown made for a midsummer festival, and is shaped like the crown as well.

New Stamps of the World by Denise McCarty

Just in time for the summer solstice, Latvia issued a €0.50 self-adhesive stamp June 13 shaped like the crown of flowers traditionally worn at its midsummer festivals, Ligo and Jani.

Designed by Girts Griva, this stamp also shows a crown “woven from various flowers found in Latvian meadows,” according to Latvian Post.

