US Stamps

Columbian stamps with the values punched out

Apr 28, 2023, 1 PM

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

In the U.S. Stamp Notes column in the June 25, 2018, issue of Linn’s, a 2¢ Columbian stamp with the values punched out was presented. That stamp is shown here in Figure 1.

At the time, I asked Linn’s readers for ideas as to why this had been done. The misfiled replies have just resurfaced.

I received two responses. The first was from the Rev. Larry LaDassor of Stewartville, Minn., who suggested that the values might have been punched out to be used with other cut-up stamps to make philatelic creations such as the examples shown in Figure 2.

The cover at top in Figure 2 bears a 2¢ George Washington stamp with the vignette from the 1923 2¢ memorial issue (Scott 610) for Warren G. Harding. A 1929 2¢ George Rogers Clark commemorative (651) with the vignette placed upside down is on the second cover.

The other response was from Michael Stevens, whose theory has merit: “I’m wondering if someone had used the stamp to represent a wall hanging in a doll house. Slip a piece of thread through the two holes, tie together, and you can mount on a doll house living room wall.”

To read the rest of this column, subscribe to Linn’s Stamp News.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter

    Like us on Facebook

    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Stamps

Apr 8, 2014, 3 AM

Only some Columbian stamps for sale: stamp dealer responds via postal card

US Stamps

Nov 25, 2016, 2 PM

Stunning discovery of U.S. Columbian stamp pane reported in Germany

US Stamps

May 21, 2018, 6 AM

Why were numerals punched out on this 1893 Columbian stamp?

Headlines