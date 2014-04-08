US Stamps
Columbian stamps with the values punched out
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
In the U.S. Stamp Notes column in the June 25, 2018, issue of Linn’s, a 2¢ Columbian stamp with the values punched out was presented. That stamp is shown here in Figure 1.
At the time, I asked Linn’s readers for ideas as to why this had been done. The misfiled replies have just resurfaced.
I received two responses. The first was from the Rev. Larry LaDassor of Stewartville, Minn., who suggested that the values might have been punched out to be used with other cut-up stamps to make philatelic creations such as the examples shown in Figure 2.
The cover at top in Figure 2 bears a 2¢ George Washington stamp with the vignette from the 1923 2¢ memorial issue (Scott 610) for Warren G. Harding. A 1929 2¢ George Rogers Clark commemorative (651) with the vignette placed upside down is on the second cover.
The other response was from Michael Stevens, whose theory has merit: “I’m wondering if someone had used the stamp to represent a wall hanging in a doll house. Slip a piece of thread through the two holes, tie together, and you can mount on a doll house living room wall.”
