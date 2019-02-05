US Stamps
Coming soon: Scott album pages for U.S. stamps, part two
By Jay Bigalke
Part two of the Scott National Used Singles Series of album pages is being released in March.
The 52 pages highlight commemorative U.S. stamps from 1980 through 1989.
This part does include some stamp issues past 1989 in order to complete some sets of definitives. These include: Great Americans (1980-1994) and Transportation (1981-1995).
Throughout these album pages stamps typically shown as blocks or multiples have been given individual spaces on the page. Additionally, some minor lettered varieties are given spaces.
Collectors can use mounts or hinges to place the stamps on the pages. The sturdy and classic designed album pages can be housed in Scott Specialty series binders and slipcases.
For more information on how to preorder the 2020 Scott catalogs, visit online at www.amosadvantage.com/usedsingles.
