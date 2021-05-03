US Stamps
Comment period extended for duck stamp contest changes
By Michael Baadke
The comment period for a proposed rule change affecting the 2016 United States federal duck stamp art contest was extended for one week. Anyone interested in commenting on the proposed changes can do so at the regulations website by March 21 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
As reported by Linn’s Stamp News in the Feb. 29 issue, a planned change to the rules governing the contest will require that artists “include an appropriate non-waterfowl migratory bird species in the artwork design.”
Connect with Linn's Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provides additional detail on its website, stating:
"It is anticipated that an appropriate, identifiable non-waterfowl, migratory bird species will be a mandatory requirement on all entries beginning in 2016.
"Non-waterfowl migratory bird species is defined as any species on the List of Migratory Birds other than species in the Order Anseriformes.
"Appropriate is defined as any species that would naturally be expected to occur with the depicted eligible waterfowl species in the same season and habitat.
"Additionally, the Canada goose, one of the eligible species for 2016, will be separated from cackling goose as an eligible species – i.e., cackling goose will not be considered as an eligible waterfowl species in 2016.”
The federal migratory bird hunting and conservation stamps, commonly known as duck stamps, are popular collectibles. They are listed and valued with U.S. revenue stamps in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers, and in Vol. 1 of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction