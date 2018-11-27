Commission approves USPS rate change request: Week's Most Read

Nov 29, 2018, 3 PM

The cost of a first-class forever stamp will increase to 55¢, up from its current price of 50¢. The changes will take effect on Jan. 27, 2019.

By Molly Goad

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Cancellation test in Virginia: The United States Postal Service is testing a new postmark design at its mail-processing plant in northern Virginia.

4. United States 2016 nonprofit stamp is a sleeper: Most dealers and collectors have yet to notice that the “USA” and Star coil is not readily available in quantity.

3. Look magazine stamp cover: Inside Linn’s: Also this week, learn about business reply mail and hear about a mixture with a positive review.

2. United States 2019 stamp program includes stamps for Woodstock and USS Missouri: USPS will mark the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival and the 75th of the commissioning of the USS Missouri on stamps to be issued in 2019.

1. Commission approves USPS rate change request: The Postal Regulatory Commission on Nov. 13 approved the U.S. Postal Service's request for planned changes to postage rates for letters and packages.

