Postal Updates
Community perseverance reflected on postmark
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
This year’s pictorial postmark for Danish Viking Days, a celebration of the Danish roots of Viborg, S.D., is a shout-out to local businesses that shone through tough times.
The Danish Viking Days Committee and the local post office teamed up to bring to fruition the official cancellation shown here. The image honors the 2021 Friends of Viborg award winner, an accolade that was established in 2003 to recognize an individual, family or organization that has made an impact in the community.
Under the theme of “What Stays Local, Grows Local,” the committee selected Viborg businesses as the winner of the 2021 award.
“Through the pandemic and uncertain economic climate, the businesses of Viborg have persevered. The Danish Viking Days Committee would like to honor all the businesses of Viborg for their commitment to the community,” the event website at http://danishdays.org states.
The cancellation was designed by Juanita O’Gorman of rural Viborg.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
DANISH VIKING DAYS Station, Postmaster, 103 S. Main St., Viborg, SD 57070-9998, July 17.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Postal UpdatesJul 15, 2021, 8 PM
The end of USPS stamped envelopes for Priority Mail
-
AuctionsJul 15, 2021, 7 PM
Western Australia color error in Aug. 5-6 Abacus auction
-
US StampsJul 14, 2021, 2 PM
June cartoon contest winner takes a poke at USPS delivery times
-
Postal UpdatesJul 14, 2021, 1 PM
Puerto Rican sculptor recognized on June 24 pictorial postmark