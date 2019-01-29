Coral Reef stamps to debut March 29 in St. Louis, Mo.

Feb 8, 2019, 4 PM

Four Coral Reef postcard-rate stamps will be issued March 29 with a first-day postmark in St. Louis, Mo.

By Jay Bigalke

The United States Postal Service has announced that the four nondenominated (35¢) Coral Reefs postcard-rate stamps will be issued nationwide March 29.

The stamps will have a first-day postmark reading St. Louis, Mo., which is where the St. Louis Stamp Expo will take place March 29-31.

USPS spokesman Roy Betts said that no official ceremony is planned, but that the show may choose to host one.

The Coral Reef stamps are anticipated to be issued in two formats: a pane of 20 and a coil roll of 100.

The stylized artwork by Tyler Land depicts a different type of stony coral and associated reef fish on each stamp: elkhorn coral and French angelfish, brain coral and a spotted moray eel, staghorn coral and blue-striped grunts, and pillar coral with a coney grouper and neon gobies. Art director Kessler designed the stamps.

