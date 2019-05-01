Coral Reefs, Star Ribbon stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

May 4, 2019, 9 AM

The Coral Reefs coil and sheet stamps are among recent United States and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the new 2019 Coral Reefs coil and sheet stamps. New Scott numbers have also been assigned to the Marvin Gaye commemorative and the Star Ribbon sheet and coil stamps.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. and U.N. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5361 (55c) Star Ribbon, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾

5362 (55c) Star Ribbon coil stamp, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5363 (35c) Coral Reefs – Elkhorn coral and French angelfish, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾

5364 (35c) Coral Reefs – Brain coral and Spotted moray eel, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾

5365 (35c) Coral Reefs – Pillar coral, Coney grouper and Neon gobies, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾

5366 (35c) Coral Reefs – Staghorn coral and Blue-striped grunts, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾

a. Horiz. or vert. strip of 4, #5363-5366

5367 (35c) Coral Reefs coil stamp – Pillar coral and Coney grouper and Neon gobies, serpentine die cut 9 ½ vert.

5368 (35c) Coral Reefs coil stamp – Staghorn coral and Blue-striped grunts, serpentine die cut 9 ½ vert.

5369 (35c) Coral Reefs coil stamp – Elkhorn coral and French angelfish, serpentine die cut 9 ½ vert.

5370 (35c) Coral Reefs coil stamp – Brain coral and Spotted moray eel, serpentine die cut 9 ½ vert.

a. Horiz. strip of 4, #5367-5370

5371 (55c) Marvin Gaye

United Nations – New York

1209 $1.15 United Nations Emblem with “2019” in purple + label

1210 World Languages sheet of 6

a. 55c Chinese and Portuguese words for “hello”

b. 55c Swahili and Persian words for “hello”

c. 55c Italian word for “hello”

d. 55c Bengali word for “hello”

e. 55c English word for “hello”

f. 55c Thai and Czech or Slovak words for “hello”

1211 85c Stop Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

U42 49c+6c Surcharged envelope on #U38

U43 49c+6c Surcharged envelope on #U39

United Nations – Geneva

661 World Languages sheet of 6

a. 1fr French word for “hello”

b. 1fr Russian word for “hello,” “Langues du Monde” in lilac

c. 1fr Hebrew and Polish words for “hello”

d. 1fr Hindi word for “hello,” “Langues du Monde” in white

e. 1fr Danish or Swedish word for “hello”

f. 1fr Japanese word for “hello,” “Langues du Monde” in dark gray

662 1.50fr Gender Equality

United Nations – Vienna

632 World Languages sheet of 6

a. 80c Serbian or Croatian word for “hello,” “Sprechen der Welt” and denomination in red

b. 80c Arabic word for “hello,” “Sprechen der Welt” and denomination in white

c. 80c Korean word for “hello,” “Sprechen der Welt” in white, denomination in black

d. 80c Dutch, German or Norwegian word for “hello”

e. 80c Greek and Turkish word for “hello”

f. 80c Spanish word for “hello”

633 €1.80 Migration

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the May 20, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

