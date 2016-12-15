The cost of collecting 2016 U.S. stamps, a disappointing holiday postmark: Week’s Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 11 AM

The cost of collecting all 2016 U.S. stamps and postal stationery items, including this $22.95 Columbia River Gorge Priority Mail Express stamp, was the subject of the most read post of the week on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Stamps valued in excess of $1 million stolen from Newport Harbor Stamp Co.: The owner of the business was returning from a coin and stamp show in Las Vegas when he reported the theft of the stamps from his car.

4. Looking back at John Glenn’s U.S. stamp legacy: The first American to orbit the Earth was also one of the few living Americans to see his accomplishments commemorated on a United States stamp.

3. 10 of Canada Post’s most outstanding stamps of the last 10 years: Fred Baumann highlights one Canadian issue for each year of the past decade that is outstanding in one way or another — stamps that merit a look back.

2. USPS 2016 holiday spray-on postmark misses the mark with cluttered design: The covers we have seen indicate that this year’s holiday postmark is disappointing from the collector’s point of view.

1. Why collecting U.S. stamps in 2016 has been significantly costlier than it was in 2015: The cost to collect one each of all of the mint United States postage stamps and postal stationery items issued in 2016 was nearly double last year's cost.

