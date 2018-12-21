Cover to Iraq sent by actor Yul Brynner: Inside Linn's

Dec 28, 2018, 10 AM

A Sept. 23, 1958, cover sent by actor Yul Brynner from Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation in Los Angeles to a stamp collector in Baghdad, Iraq.

By Jay Bigalke

The Jan. 14 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Dec. 31. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Dec. 29. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Cover to Baghdad, Iraq, sent by stamp collector Yul Brynner

Alex Haimann looks at a Sept. 23, 1958, cover sent by actor Yul Brynner from Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation in Los Angeles to a stamp collector in Baghdad, Iraq.

A cover’s markings don’t always tell the whole story

In his column The Odd Lot, Wayne L. Youngblood researches the history behind a cover mailed Dec. 14, 1936, that was recovered from an airplane crash near Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kitchen Table Philately: 100 different worldwide stamps

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII will analyze the content of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture from Yersel of Massachusetts. He began his analysis: "Yersel offered dollar-value stamps at 10 percent of catalog value, and I liked that. The order arrived nine days later. Included were 91 stamps. I selected a one-half sample of 46 and started the review.” Read the full review in this issue.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter