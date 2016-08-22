May 3, 2021, 6 AM

Almost a century old, the White covered bridge in Greene County, Pa., is featured on a Sept. 17-18 pictorial postmark commemorating a festival.

By Michael Baadke

The annual Covered Bridge Festival takes place in southwestern Pennsylvania during the third weekend in September, extending across Greene and Washington counties.

Garards Fort, Pa., in Greene County, is commemorating its role in this year’s festival with a pictorial postmark that shows the White covered bridge spanning Whiteley Creek. It’s one of seven covered bridges in the county.

Although one source has claimed the bridge was built in 1900, it’s generally believed that the correct date is closer to 1919. On the Greene County website, the bridge is described as an exceptionally high queenpost structure, with a clearance of 17 feet and 6 inches.

During the Sept. 17-18 festival, activities at the White covered bridge include historical re-enactments, children’s activities, wagon rides, gospel music and more.

To obtain this covered bridge postmark, which is dated Sept. 17-18, address your requests to:

WHITE BRIDGE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Garards Fort, PA 15334-9998, Sept. 17-18.

The following cancels are also available:

JACKSON COUNTY STOP #16 Station, Postmaster, 201 S. Sugar St., Brownstown, IN 47220-9998, Sept. 15. (Hand holding torch with flame, outline of Jackson County with star marking location of Brownstown, “Indiana Bicentennial.”)

INSTALLATION Station, Postmaster, 25 Dorchester Ave., Boston, MA 02205-9998, Sept. 16. (Postal Service eagle logo in double-ring circle, “U.S. Postal Service, 53rd Postmaster Boston,” “Nicolas R. Francescucci.”)

MILCOPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 5066, Milwaukee, WI 53201-5066, Sept. 16. (Artist’s palette with brushes.)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions:

USS HOUSTON SSN-713 INACTIVATION Station, Postmaster, 602 Pacific Ave., Bremerton, WA 98337-9998, Aug. 26. (Texas state outline, submarine, star to indicate location of Houston.)

NATIONAL POSTMASTERS’ CONVENTION Station, Postmaster, Box 58980, New Orleans, LA 70158-8980, Aug. 29-31. (Circular seal of National League of Postmasters of the United States, eagle, “NAPUS, Postmasters — Proudly Serving America.”)

STAR TREK: MISSION NEW YORK Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Dr., Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Sept. 2-4. (“Star Trek 50” logo with Federation symbol, starship.)

NEW YORK AIR SHOW Station, Postmaster, 217 Liberty St., Newburgh, NY 12550-9998, Sept. 3. (All text with four horizontal lines, “Stewart International Airport.”)

EDUCATION EXCELLENCE Station, Postmaster, 4600 Mark IV Parkway, Room 224, Fort Worth, TX 76161-9998, Sept. 8. (Square balanced on corner, “Educator, Mentor, Advisor, Advocate,” symbolic rose sign, “Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts.”)

USS TEXAS (SSN-775) 10TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, Sept. 9. (Submarine, submarine warfare insignia including heraldic dolphins.)

BATTLE OF PLATTSBURGH Station, Postmaster, 10 Miller St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901-9998, Sept. 10. (Six-pointed star.)

OYSTER FESTIVAL-HERITAGE Station, Postmaster, Box 267, Norwalk, CT 06856-0267, Sept. 10-11. (Oyster in open shell.)

20th ANNIVERSARY Station USS CHEYENNE (SSN-773), Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, Sept. 13. (Submarine.)