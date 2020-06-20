COVID-19 pandemic reflected in lack of postmarks

Jul 10, 2020, 1 PM

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many summer events, programs and festivals, and that was echoed in the United States Postal Service’s Postal Bulletin dated July 2, 2020. The biweekly publication includes the pictorial postmarks featured here, and this week, there are only two to share.

The July 2 San Francisco postmark pictured nearby honoring hip-hop music was issued by the Postal Service on July 2.

The cancel comes a day after the release of new Hip Hop Forever stamps — four vibrant designs depicting rapping, break dancing, a DJ and graffiti art.

The second postmark (not pictured) is for the 2020 annual Pony Express re-enactment sponsored by the Ten Sleep/Hyattville Lions Club in north central Wyoming.

The two small towns (Hyattville has a population of about 75 and Ten Sleep has a little over 200) have been presenting this Pony Express event as part of the Fourth of July celebrations for the last 25 years, according to a June 18 report in the Northern Wyoming News.

The event, which usually includes about 15 to 20 riders, begins in Hyattville and ends in Ten Sleep.

According to the newspaper report, after the riders are sworn in by the Hyattville postmaster, they “each carry the mail pouch about a mile on the high lope over open country in the foothills between Hyattville and Ten Sleep.”

The total trip is about 17 miles. The Facebook page for the event (www.facebook.com/HTSPonyExpress) reported that this year's re-enactment "was completed at an average speed of between 10 and 11 miles per hour. That rivals the pace set by the original Pony Express 160 years ago.”

