Cozy bedtime story scene on Canada’s semipostal

May 1, 2023, 9 AM

Canada Post’s 2023 Community Foundation semipostal stamp focuses on literacy. The stamp was issued May 1 in booklets of 10.

By Molly Goad

Canada Post issued its annual semipostal stamp May 1 to raise funds for children through the Canada Post Community Foundation.

Literacy and imagination are the themes of this year’s stamp. The design shows a snug group of animals and insects reading a book together under the moon.

“The ‘read me a story’ theme reminds us of the ways that stories and storytelling enhance the lives of children and youth, as well as of the creativity and curiosity that stories inspire,” Canada Post said in the April-May issue of its Details Magazine.

The stamp is nondenominated, paying the permanent rate for domestic letters weighing up to 30 grams (currently 92¢). This is represented by the letter P inside a maple leaf in the upper right corner of the design. The “+10” beside the P symbol indicates the 10¢ surtax above the face value that goes to the foundation.

Canada Post is selling the self-adhesive stamp in booklets of 10 with $1 from the sale of each booklet going to the Canada Post Community Foundation. This foundation provides more than $1 million in grants annually to Canadian charities, organizations and schools.

“Since its creation in 2012, the Foundation has granted $12.3 million from the sale of our semi-postal stamps to support 1,100 initiatives that assist children and youth,” Bronwyn Graves, director of stamp services for Canada Post, said.

