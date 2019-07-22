Create a collection of Tyrannosaurus rex postmarks

Sep 11, 2019, 8 AM

This Greensboro, N.C., postmark is one of 21 different cancels featuring a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The United States Postal Service is offering 21 different pictorial postmarks featuring a Tyrannosaurus rex, including the Aug. 30 Greensboro, N.C., cancel shown nearby.

Each postmark has its own take on the T. rex. Most of them simply show either the head of T. rex or its full body. A Newport News, Va., cancel from Turnberry Boulevard includes a background image of trees. The Aberdeen, Md., postmark depicts T. rex putting a letter in a mailbox.

Some of the dinosaurs look fierce (Summerville, S.C.), while others appear friendly (Lawrenceville, Ga.).

Four new forever stamps featuring the massive dinosaur became available Aug. 29. Details of the new stamps were published in the Aug. 26 Linn’s.

To obtain the postmark pictured here, address your request to:

T-REX Station, Postmaster, 201 N. Murrow Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27401-2914, Aug. 30.

The following T. rex postmarks are dated Aug. 31:

T-REX Station, Postmaster,

—30 W. Bel Air Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001-9998.

—3900 Crown Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30304-9998.

—6502 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206-9998.

—200 Wilson Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220-9998.

—103 Chester St., Chesnee, SC 29323-9998.

—913 Bethel St., Clover, SC 29710-0019.

—409 W. Main St., Elm City, NC 27822-9998.

—250 Georgia Ave., Fayetteville, GA 30214-9998.

—35 Patterson Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044-9998.

—25 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, VA 20175-9998.

—8801 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20110-9998.

—14104 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23502-9998.

—685 Turnberry Blvd., Newport News, VA 23608-9998.

—101 25th St., Newport News, VA 23607-9998.

—10070 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485-9998.

—200 Lawyers Road NE, Vienna, VA 22180-9998.

—333 E. Washington St., Walterboro, SC 29488-9998.

—23285 Highway 261 S, Wedgefield, SC 29168-9004.

—419 E. Second St., West Jefferson, NC 28694-9641.

DINOSAUR Station, Postmaster, 913 Bethel St., Clover, SC 29710-0019.



Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter