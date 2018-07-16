Finding town cancels to match your name

Apr 30, 2021, 7 AM

Look carefully at the handstamped cancellations on these covers. They make up the names of the people who autographed the covers: Bill Wylie and Hortense Schaller.

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

Preparing covers that bear town cancellations that reflect your name can be quite a challenge. For some of us, it is an impossibility. For instance, no one on my father’s side has had a town named after them.

The two covers shown here uses local cancellations to mimic the names of Bill Wylie and Hortense Schaller. The cancellations are from Bill, Wyo.; Wylie, Texas; Hortense, Ga.; and Schaller, Iowa.

These covers were prepared in 1958-59. Now it is more difficult to come up with name matches because many smaller post offices have closed, and many others send all or most of their mail to regional postal facilities for cancellation, thus taking advantage of the benefits of automation.

Nor is it as inexpensive to do this in the era of 50¢ postage as it was in the era of 3¢ to 4¢ postage.

But for those who would like to personalize their collection or create an unusual souvenir for a friend, this is both a conversation piece and a gift that its safe to say no else will give.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter