Creeks and paddles inspire April caption contest

May 15, 2019, 8 AM

The April cartoon caption contest stamp featured the 1985 22¢ Camp Fire Inc. 75th anniversary stamp. The winner of the philatelic part of the contest is Bob Boynton of Carmel, Ind. The next cartoon caption contest will be announced in the June 10 issue of

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

“Up the creek (without a paddle)” was the predominant theme in the April cartoon caption contest featuring the 1985 22¢ Camp Fire stamp. Readers had several approaches to the theme.

For example, Kay Don Kahler of Matthews, N.C., took on the U.S. Postal Service with “More postage increases? We’re really up the creek!”

A nonphilatelic take was sent in by Robert Rukrigl of Severna Park, Md.: “We can’t be up there — We still have paddles.”

Another group of entries had the kids in the canoe searching for places and events. Nicholas Carroza of Levittown, Pa., represents this group with “These First Day ceremonies are getting tougher and tougher to find!”

A third group of entries had the rowers looking for an answer to an ongoing philatelic problem. David Schwartz of Commack, N.Y., takes this on with “No luck. Even after sitting in the river for a week, those darn self-adhesives stamps are still stuck to the envelope.”

The philatelic line winner in this month’s contest used a thought that might resonate with some close relatives of stamp collectors. It was sent in by Bob Boynton of Carmel, Ind.

On the nonphilatelic side, Steve White of Savannah, Ga., takes the laurels with “The last time I was here I got hit in the head with a paddle. It was oaribble!”

Both winners will receive a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Here are the best of the other runners-up:

“No! No! Samantha. Wait ’til we get on shore to start the camp fire,” by Reid Hinson, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

“This is one way to escape helicopter parents!” from Elliott Idoff of Fort Lee, N.J.

“I can row. Canoe?” by Gary Hall of Lyons, Ill.

“THREE times we’ve passed the boys’ camp and Jimmy hasn’t even waved to me. He and I are through!” by David Vikan of Dickinson, N.D.

“Matches? I thought you brought the matches,” from Ross Collins of Fargo N.D.

“This is the last time I buy a ‘luxury river cruise’ on eBay!” sent by Steve Kotler of San Francisco, Calif.

Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered.

The next contest will be announced in the June 10 issue of Linn’s.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter