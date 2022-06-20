Crystal, Minn., hosts Minnesota Stamp Expo July 15-17

Jun 29, 2022, 4 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Minnesota Stamp Expo, sponsored by four Minnesota stamp organizations, will take place Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 N. Douglas Drive, Crystal, Minn., about 10 miles northwest of downtown Minneapolis.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission are free.

The bourse (sales area) is expected to include 25 dealers offering philatelic and postal history collectibles. Two dealers will participate in a cachetmakers’ bourse; one dealer will participate for all three days of the show, and the other on Saturday only.

The United States Postal Service will operate a sales booth Friday and Saturday. The United Nations Postal Administration will be present for all three days.

The stamp expo also will include an area for youth and scouts.

The UNPA will hold a prelaunch event for its World Chess Day pane of 10 stamps. The stamps will be issued July 20.

The show will include 36 competitive exhibits in over 150 frames. A team of five APS-accredited judges will judge the exhibits: Ronald Lesher (chief judge), Rick Gibson, Robert Hohertz, Kathryn Johnson and Steve McGill.

Exhibit competition winners will be recognized at a ceremony on Saturday after the show closes.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner at Minnesota Stamp Expo will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, 2023.

The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20, 2022.

The Minnesota Stamp Expo theme celebrates Minnesota artists, specifically George Morrison and Charles Schulz. There will be three show covers and a show cancel.

Additionally, show organizers plan to offer a limited number of first-day covers of the 2022 United States George Morrison stamps (Scott 5688-5692) with the show cachet.

For more information on the Minnesota Stamp Expo, visit online.

