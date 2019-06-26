Crystal, Minn., hosts Minnesota Stamp Expo July 19-21

Jul 1, 2019, 1 PM

Minnesota Stamp Expo, sponsored by four Minnesota stamp organizations, will take place Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21, at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 N. Douglas Drive, Crystal, Minn., about 10 miles west of downtown Minneapolis.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission are free.

The bourse is expected to include more than 26 dealers offering philatelic and postal history collectibles.

The stamp expo also will include a table for youth and scouts.

The United States Postal Service will operate a philatelic window Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, there will be a cachetmakers’ bourse.

On Friday, at 11 a.m., the show will host a first-day-of-sale ceremony for the Moon Landing Anniversary forever stamps. American Philatelic Society executive director Scott English and Minneapolis postmaster William Jones are scheduled to participate in the event.

Daily events will include a silent auction, hourly door prize drawings and voting for a people’s choice award for exhibits.

The show will host 200 frames of exhibits, which will be judged by a team of five APS-accredited judges. Exhibit competition winners will be recognized at a ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multi-frame grand award winner at Minnesota Stamp Expo will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 20-23, 2020.

The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame championship sponsored by the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors at St. Louis Stamp Expo, March 27-29, 2020.

The Minnesota Stamp Expo theme celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing, and there will be a special show cachet and cancel.

Stamp clubs and societies that will have tables at the show include the American Topical Association, the Christmas Seal and Charity Stamp Society, the Germany Philatelic Society, the Northern Philatelic Library, the Northern Philatelic Society and the Scandinavian Collectors Club.

For more information on the Minnesota Stamp Expo, visit the show website.

