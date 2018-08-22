Cumberland Island Seashore quarter launch commemorated

Apr 27, 2021, 2 PM

This Aug. 30 postmark is issued in association with the release of a new Cumberland Island quarter dollar coin from the United States Mint.

By Molly Goad

Two recent postmarks celebrate the 44th installment of the United States Mint series of America the Beautiful quarters. Georgia’s Cumberland Island quarter dollar coin — the only quarter in the program to feature a national seashore — was released Aug. 27.

The postmarks are dated Aug. 30, which was the date of the coin’s launch ceremony, hosted by officials from the United States Mint and the National Park Service.

The St. Marys, Ga., postmark includes a forest of trees and an American flag next to the quarter design of a snowy egret with outstretched wings perched on a branch. The second postmark from Kingsland, Ga., shows a closer view of the egret.

The quarter artwork by Donna Weaver and sculpted by Don Everhart was selected from 13 proposed designs.

To obtain the postmarks, write to:

CUMBERLAND ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE Station, Postmaster, 310 S. Grove Blvd., Kingsland, GA 31548-9998, Aug. 30.

NATIONAL PARKS Station, Postmaster, 724 Charlie Smith Sr. Highway, St. Marys, GA 31558-9998, Aug. 30.

