1918 Czechoslovakia Scout Post Bohemian Lion set: Tip of the Week

May 2, 2021, 11 PM

The 1918 Czechoslovakia Scout Post Bohemian Lion set of two local Official stamps (Scott OL1-OL2) is in demand by Czechoslovakia collectors and Scouting topical collectors.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The end of World War I brought the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The Republic of Czechoslovakia, formed from the former Habsburg possessions of Bohemia, Moravia, Slovakia, and Carpathian Ukraine, declared its independence in October 1918.

In the chaotic days that followed, the Czechoslovak National Council authorized the Czech Scouts to deliver mail in Prague. The Czech Scout Post was in operation from Nov. 7 to Nov. 25, 1918, when regular postal authorities assumed responsibility for the mail.

Two stamps were issued for prepayment of postage in the Czech Scout Post system: a 10-heller blue local Official stamp and a 20h red local Official stamp (Scott OL1-OL2). The designs of both stamps show a rampant Bohemian lion.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

These stamps are in demand and selling well. They are popular with Scouting topical collectors, as well as with collectors of Czechoslovakia.

The 2016 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 has a combined value for both stamps in unused hinged condition of $19.50. In mint never-hinged, condition they are valued at $30.

They are worth full catalog value or perhaps a bit more in mint never-hinged condition. Sets in unused hinged condition are selling for about $15.

Read more Tip of the Week features:

10-franc Eupodotis Senegalensis stamp: Tip of the Week

United States 1879 10¢ Thomas Jefferson stamp: Tip of the Week

1923 Martha Washington coil joint-line pair: Tip of the Week