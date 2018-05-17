Postal Updates
Date meets ZIP of Iowa town with remarkable high school baseball history
Postmark Pursuit — By Molly Goad
The date meets the ZIP code in Norway, Iowa, on May 23, and a commemorative postmark has been issued for the event. Norway (population 545) is about 17 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Norway’s ZIP code is 52318, and the matching May 23 postmark (5-23-18) also has a baseball theme.
The cancel honors the town’s impressive high school baseball team, which played its last inning of baseball in 1991 when the school closed its doors. The team garnered 20 state high school baseball championships from 1965-91.
The 1991 championship ended in dramatic fashion, with the team trailing by a run in the seventh inning (the final inning in high school baseball). According to The Gazette of Cedar Rapids, batter Kyle Schmidt of Norway’s team was behind the count with two strikes, two outs, and nobody on base.
And Schmidt had 13 previous state championship at bats without a hit. It didn’t look good.
Perhaps that fueled the fire, as Schmidt doubled and later scored the tying run when the next batter doubled. The game went into extra innings, but only one was needed as Norway scored three runs in the top of the eighth for the 7-4 win.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Norway won its final state championship and became a legendary, feel-good story in high school sports. The narrative was inspiration for the 2007 movie The Final Season starring Sean Astin, Rachael Leigh Cook and Tom Arnold.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
DATE MEETS ZIP Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Norway, IA 52318-9998.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction