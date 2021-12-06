Dates, locations announced for four 2022 U.S. issues

Dec 21, 2021, 11 AM

Four upcoming issues in the United States 2022 stamp program now have official issue dates and first-day locations. The pair of Butterfly Garden Flowers coil stamps is set to be issued Feb. 1 in Pine Mountain, Ga.

By Charles Snee

The United States Postal Service announced Dec. 21 issue dates and locations for a quartet of upcoming stamps in its 2022 U.S. stamp program.

According to USPS spokesman Jim McKean, all of these stamps are being issued without an official Postal Service first-day ceremony.

A pair of Butterfly Garden Flowers coil stamps will be issued Feb. 1 in Pine Mountain, Ga. The stamps are intended for use on mass mailings by nonprofit organizations. The designs picture scabiosa and cosmos, flowers that are often irresistible to butterflies.

On Feb. 17 in Alpine, Wyo., the USPS will issue its four Mountain Flora stamps. The USPS plans to issue the Mountain Flora stamps in double-sided panes (booklets) of 20 and coil rolls of 3,000 and 10,000.

A single Sunflower Bouquet forever stamp for the 2-ounce domestic first-class letter rate (currently 78¢) will be issued March 24 in Lawrence, Kan.

The stamp is intended for use on somewhat heavier mailings such as wedding invitations, large greeting cards and other mailings that require postage beyond the 58¢ for a 1-ounce letter.

Also scheduled for release on March 24 is a single forever stamp picturing a vibrant array of tulips in red, orange, yellow, purple and white against a white background. The Tulips stamp will be issued in Mount Vernon, Wash.

For more information, see Linn’s 2022 U.S. stamp program.

